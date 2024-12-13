Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan preparing stage for municipal elections at hand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The latest regular meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan took place under the chairmanship of the structure’s head, Mazahir Panahov, Trend reports.

The meeting then addressed the preparation process and the number of final protocols from the election commissions for the upcoming municipal election scheduled for January 29, 2025.

The structure decided that the protocols would be prepared according to the form and text set by the CEC, with sequential numbering by electoral districts. For district election commissions, the number of protocols will correspond to the number of municipalities holding elections, while for precinct election commissions, the number will be based on the number of voting stations. The protocols regarding the voting results and those from each lower-level election commission will be printed.

The meeting also discussed the registration of authorized representatives for the upcoming municipal election from several political parties, including the Justice, Law, and Democracy Party, the National Front Party, the National Revival Party, the Ana Veten Party, and the Great Azerbaijan Party. The CEC made decisions on the registration of individuals presented by these political parties as authorized representatives.

During the meeting, widely covered by the media, various issues and statistical data regarding the preparations for the municipal election were presented, and current matters were discussed.