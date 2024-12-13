Azerbaijan, Belarus team up to co-produce veterinary medicines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. A meeting was held at the Azerbaijan Food Security Institute (AFSI) with a delegation from the Belarusian BelVitunipharm Open Joint-Stock Company, currently visiting Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the AFSI.

The meeting highlighted the need to further expand the existing cooperation between the relevant institutions of the two countries.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the AFSI, Ali Nabiyev, and the General Director of BelVitunipharm OJSC, Ilia Dorovskikh, signed a cooperation agreement to establish a joint venture in Azerbaijan for the production of veterinary medicines.

The agreement aims to develop industrial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus and to create a local manufacturing plant to supply domestically produced veterinary medicines and sell them to third countries.

The agreement also covers the production of ready-made feed additives and chemical-pharmaceutical veterinary products containing Rabies vaccines.

Additionally, it includes plans for training specialists in the production and use of veterinary medicines, providing consultations and training to improve staff qualifications, and exchanging information on new scientific research.

Following the meeting, the Belarusian delegation toured the AFSI’s laboratories to observe the operations within the company.

