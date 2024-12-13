Leading company in electronics and home appliances sales – “İrşad” marks 24th anniversary!

One of Azerbaijan's leading networks in electronics and home appliances sales – “İrşad” marks its 24th anniversary. Since its foundation, the company has consistently prioritized customer satisfaction by providing high-quality service.

Initially established in 2000 in Baku under the name “I&R Telecom,” the company underwent rebranding at the end of 2007, continuing its operations as “İrşad Telecom.” In 2018, as it expanded its range of home appliances and electronics sales, it adopted the name “İrşad Electronics.” Since 2021, with the further expansion of its product categories, the company has introduced its new corporate style under the name “İrşad.”

The company, which consistently prioritizes the implementation of innovative technologies in its operations, has always stood out from its competitors thanks to its innovative approaches and contributions to customer satisfaction. In 2022, a mobile application for smartphones operating on iOS and Android platforms was launched.

The mobile application, which features a bonus system for shopping, has garnered significant interest from users. Those downloading the app for the first time receive a 20 AZN "Welcome" bonus. This year, the number of mobile app users increased by 129,920, reaching a total of 276,500. Additionally, in 2023, the company’s YouTube channel became the first electronics company in Azerbaijan to reach 100,000 subscribers, earning a recognition plaque.

As in previous years, this year "İrşad" has continued to update the interior design of its service network while successfully expanding its presence across the country. Always standing out, "İrşad" became the first company to open an electronics and home appliances store in Fuzuli, one of our liberated territories.

Moreover, new stores in Nakhchivan, Zaqatala, Bakıxanov 2, Gənclik, 20 Yanvar, and Ismayilli have been opened for customers, further expanding the service network. During the year, the company's stores in Mashtaga, Agdash, Masazir, Ganja 2, and Gabala were both expanded and updated with a modern design. Soon, new stores in Sharur, Masalli, and Sheki will also be serving customers at new locations.

Currently, "İrşad" has 55 stores, 1 online store, and 3 repair service centers across Azerbaijan. Of these, 26 stores are located in Baku, while 29 are in the districts.

Note that the expansion of the store network and alignment with the company’s development strategy have also led to an increase in employment this year. Starting 2024 with 976 employees, "İrşad" now employs 1,250 people, and the opening of new branches in the near future is expected to further increase this number.

Additionally, the company holds a distinct position in the private sector thanks to its competitive salaries, favorable working conditions, respectful employee relations, opportunities for staff development, and other criteria. As a result of this trust, many people aspire to start their careers at "İrşad." With its long-term goals in mind, the company prioritizes selecting loyal, professional, and growth-oriented individuals.

Over its 24 years of operation, “İrşad” has expanded the number of brands and product models in its portfolio to enhance its product variety and service quality for customers. During this time, the company has established partnerships with globally renowned brands such as LG, HP, Acer, Sony, Beko, Forward, Lenovo, Tefal, and BOSCH.

Additionally, “İrşad” is the official distributor of Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi in Azerbaijan and the exclusive distributor of the HONOR brand. The company offers over 40,000 product options for shopping, both in stores and through its mobile application.

Starting this year, “İrşad” has also introduced furniture sales in select stores. Furthermore, the company collaborates with over 300 dealers and enterprises in wholesale and corporate sales.