Iran's thermal power plants consume most of its natural gas - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Iran's thermal power plants consume the largest amount of gas during the year, Iran's Deputy Oil Minister, CEO of the National Iranian Gas Company (NGIC) Saeed Tavakoli told reporters, Trend reports.

However, he noted that gas consumption fluctuates greatly during the winter season, and consumption in apartments seriously increases. During winter, an average of 855 million cubic meters of gas is pumped into the country's gas network every day. About 82 percent of it is consumed in apartments, catering facilities, and small industrial enterprises.

The deputy minister added that Iran is the second country in the world in terms of gas reserves. Gas accounts for 72 percent of the country's energy basket. Even so, there is an imbalance between gas production and consumption.

According to Iran's Oil Ministry, 285 million liters of fuel (gas, diesel, and fuel oil) were supplied daily to the country's thermal power plants from March 20 through December 9, 2024.

Iran is considered the world's second-largest gas reserve country, with reserves of about 34 trillion cubic meters of gas. At present, a total of 22 gas fields are operating in Iran.

To note, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad recently stated that Iran's gas production is 275 bcm per year.