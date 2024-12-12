S&P upgrades Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank long-term issuer credit rating to 'BBB-'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") on December 12, 2024, raised the long- and short-term issuer credit ratings for Halyk Bank to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B', and nationalscale rating to 'kzAAA' from 'kzAA+' following a change in the anchor for Kazakh banks, Trend reports.

The new ratings mark historic highs for Halyk and are on par with Kazakhstan's sovereign ratings. S&P said the ratings outlook is stable.

Halyk Bank CEO Umut Shayakhmetova commented: “This ratings action marks a significant milestone for Halyk Bank as we become the first and only bank in Kazakhstan to receive an investment-grade rating from S&P and from all three major credit rating agencies. We view this achievement as recognition of our strong financial position, prudent risk management, and commitment to delivering sustainable growth for our stakeholders. It is also affirmation of the trust and confidence the marketplaces in Halyk Bank.”

S&P continues to see Halyk's business position as strong, reflecting the Bank's leading market share in Kazakhstan, sound business diversification, and experienced management with a proven over-the-cycletrack record of sound financial performance, supported by a lower cost of funds than that of many of its peers.

The rating agency highlighted the Bank's adequate capitalization, supported by good earnings and a balanced dividend policy, as well as its adequate and balanced risk profile, with the share of loans classified as Stage 3 having gradually decreased to 6.9% as of September 30, 2024, from 12.3% at year-end 2020.

S&P also noted Halyk's solid liquidity and stable deposit base, reflecting the Bank's diversified deposit franchise with a market share of about one-third, the highest in Kazakhstan.

The stable outlook reflects S&P's expectation that Halyk Bank should demonstrate broadly stable financial performance over the next 18-24 months.