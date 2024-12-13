Azerbaijan appears for highly skilled migrants with host of new perks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijan is implementing additional advantages for highly skilled migrants, Trend reports.

The matter was reflected in proposed amendments to the Migration Code and the Law "On State Duty," which were discussed at a session of the Azerbaijani Parliament on December 13.

Under the proposed amendments to the Migration Code, highly qualified migrants are defined as foreigners and stateless persons who have received a positive response to applications made under a program designed to attract skilled professionals to the Republic of Azerbaijan’s labor market.

The draft law proposes several benefits for highly qualified migrants. It includes provisions for issuing entry visas to these migrants for business purposes, adding them to the list of individuals eligible for temporary and permanent residence permits, and applying the temporary residence period outlined in Article 49.2 of the Migration Code. Additionally, the draft proposes exempting the spouses and children under 23 years old of highly qualified migrants from the labor migration quota when issuing work permits.

In line with the proposed amendments to the Law on State Duty, the document aims to reduce the processing times for issuing and renewing temporary and permanent residence permits for highly qualified migrants, their children under 23, and other family members (a reduction of five working days for temporary residence permits and ten working days for permanent residence permits).

Moreover, a proposed change to Article 18.58-1 of the law would extend the shortened work permit issuance and renewal period to spouses and children under 23 of highly qualified migrants.

The draft law was put to a vote and passed in the first reading.

