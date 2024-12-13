Azerbaijan's former IDPs heading back home to Ballija village in Khojaly district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. A group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) - 27 families (152 people) - is returning to the native Ballija village in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district, Trend reports.

Currently, plans are in place to repair 192 private residential houses in the village. Of these, 82 houses will be repaired in the first phase, and 110 in the second phase.

At the same time, the village is equipped with water, gas, electricity, and an internet connection. The buildings for the medical and police stations are ready, as well as a full secondary school with 200 student seats and a kindergarten with 35 spots.

To note, Ballija is located 10.6 kilometers from Khojaly city. Until the 19th century, it was a summer pasture for Ahmadbayli village residents in the former Ganja district, and in 1992, it was occupied by Armenia and used by the Armenian army as a weapons depot. On October 5, 2020, during the Second Karabakh War, the weapons depot was destroyed by the Azerbaijani Army. As a result of local anti-terrorism measures conducted by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Karabakh on September 19-20, 2023, the village was liberated from occupation.

More than 30,000 people are currently living in the liberated territories.

