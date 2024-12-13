Unique silver coin dedicated to Baku by AzerGold CJSC (PHOTO)

AzerGold CJSC has produced a unique silver coin dedicated to the capital Baku, where antiquity and modernity meet in a magnificent harmony in architectural monuments.

The unique coin called Baku symbolizes the historical significance of our capital, the rich cultural heritage and dynamic development of our native city. The historical Maiden Tower depicted on the coin, which adds an additional charm to the beauty of our capital with its centuries-old legends, and the Heydar Aliyev Centre, a pearl of contemporary Azerbaijani architecture and modernday symbol of our capital with its unusual and complex building structure, harmonize the past and future. This harmony is complemented by the Shah Mosque, which has witnessed centuries, and the three magnificent skyscrapers of postmodern architectural style – Flame Towers. This composition is surrounded by eight-pointed star ornaments in the upper part, and the emerald waves of the Caspian Sea in the lower part.

The coin was minted from high-quality silver in 3D by applying modern Smartminting technology in numismatics.

For information, AzerGold CJSC first applied this technology last year for the production of a unique gold coin called “100 Years and A Legacy Beyond That” dedicated to the 100th birth anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

In the production process of the Baku coin traditional handicrafts were applied together with innovative technology. The new generation silver coin is a perfect gift for both coin collectors and the lovers of our capital.

This new 999.9 pure silver coin with a weight of two ounces is available for the customers at the Sales and Exchange Centre of AzerGold CJSC located at 3 Bulbul Avenue, Baku, and at online sales on page www.azergold.gift.

AzerGold CJSC first produced different coins from Azerbaijani gold and silver and gold bars in 2018 and introduced them to the local retail market in 2019. Our objective is to promote the development of our country’s precious metals market, ancient jewelry traditions, and stimulate retail sales.