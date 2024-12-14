Azerbaijan's state agency to make purchases under self-employment programs

Photo: State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan will purchase agricultural livestock, bee families, necessary goods, and materials within the framework of self-employment programs, Trend reports via the unified internet portal of state procurement.

According to the information, the agency has already started preparations.

The agency forecasts that purchases within the framework of self-employment programs will amount to 69.5 million manat ($40.8 million).