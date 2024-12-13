Azerbaijan assesses influx of foreigners seeking residence permits in 11M2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijan’s State Migration Service (SMS) received 27,328 requests related to the registration of foreigners and stateless individuals for residence in the country, Trend reports via the SMS.

The service received 6,748 applications from foreigners and stateless individuals regarding the issuance (or extension) of temporary and permanent residence permits in Azerbaijan.

Additionally, there were 775 requests regarding the determination of individuals' citizenship status in Azerbaijan.

