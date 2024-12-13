Azerbaijan Army high rank reviews further co-military efforts with Turkish general (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 13 December 2024 18:37 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Major General Kanan Seyidov, Commander of the Separate Combined Arms Army of Azerbaijan, visited Ankara at the invitation of the Commander of the Land Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

Major General Kanan Seyidov and his delegation first visited the Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara and the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Turkish Republic.

"The Azerbaijani delegation laid a wreath at the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the park and the grave of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and tribute was paid to their memory.

As part of the visit, Major General Seyidov met with Army General Bayraktaroğlu.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the importance of further expanding cooperation in the military, military-technical, and military educational spheres, and conducting joint tactical-special exercises was stressed, as well as discussing the upcoming work in this direction and a number of other issues of mutual interest," the ministry’s statement said.

