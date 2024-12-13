ACG achieves 600 millionth tonne production milestone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. bp, as the operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) oil field, is proud to announce, on behalf of the co-venturers in the ACG project – SOCAR, MOL, INPEX, ExxonMobil, TPAO, ITOCHU and ONGC Videsh – that the field has now achieved 600 million tonnes of total oil production, Trend reports via bp.

The 600 million tonnes of oil have been transported to global markets primarily via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and Western Route Export pipelines from the Sangachal terminal near Baku, across Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.

Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, said: “The attainment of 600 million tonnes of oil production from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field is a monumental achievement that underscores the enduring success of Azerbaijan's energy sector. This milestone is a testament to the visionary leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The strategic foresight of the founder of modern Azerbaijan led to the signing of the “Contract of the Century” in 1994, establishing the foundation for our nation’s energy independence and economic prosperity. As we celebrate ACG's 30th anniversary, SOCAR remains dedicated in its commitment to advancing this legacy, delivering value, while achieving innovation and sustainability in the energy sector”.

Gary Jones, bp regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, said: “This is yet another historic milestone achieved by ACG on its 30th anniversary. We are proud that 600 million tonnes of total oil production is the outcome of safe, reliable, and environmentally sound operations. This achievement is a testament to ACG’s extraordinary contribution to the country and to all its stakeholders. It also reflects the unwavering dedication of thousands of people, primarily Azerbaijani nationals, to whom ACG owes its success. I want to thank all ACG staff, especially the operations teams, for their exceptional performance and commitment to safety and operational excellence.

bp’s strategy is to invest in the energy system of today – such as in the development of ACG – as well as the energy system of the future. As operator, we remain committed to working closely with the government and SOCAR to ensure ACG continues to deliver benefits for Azerbaijan, its people and our co-venturers for decades to come.”