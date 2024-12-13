Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for December 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat for December 13, 2024 is set at 1.7 and 1.7789 manat respectively, Trend reports.
The exchange rate of manat against world currencies according to the data of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan :
|
Currencies
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
1.7
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
1.7789
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
1.0824
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
0.4885
|
1 Bulgarian Levi
|
BGN
|
0.9102
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
0.4628
|
100 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
0.1187
|
1 Czech krone
|
CZK
|
0.071
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
0.2336
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
0.2385
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
0.5965
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
0.2186
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
0.02
|
1 British pound sterling
|
GBP
|
2.1528
|
10000 Iranian rials
|
IRR
|
0.0385
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
0.1541
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
1.9042
|
1 Israeli shekel
|
ILS
|
0.4739
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
1.1941
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
5.5231
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
0.3253
|
1 Qatari rial
|
QAR
|
0.4663
|
1 Kyrgyz som
|
KGS
|
0.0196
|
100 Hungarian forints
|
HUF
|
0.4342
|
1 Moldovan leu
|
MDL
|
0.0931
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
0.152
|
100 Uzbek som
|
UZS
|
0.0132
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
0.6114
|
1 Polish zloty
|
PLN
|
0.4159
|
1 Romanian leu
|
RON
|
0.3578
|
100 Russian rubles
|
RUB
|
1.619
|
1 Serbian dinar
|
RSD
|
0.0152
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
1.2617
|
1 Saudi rial
|
SAR
|
0.4524
|
1 SDR (IMF Special Drawing Rights)
|
XDR
|
2.2324
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
0.0486
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
0.4857
|
1 Ukrainian hryvnia
|
UAH
|
0.0408
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
1.1114
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
0.9805
