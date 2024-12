BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The Consular Department of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran is resuming its operations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, Trend reports.

Starting from December 15, 2024, the Consular Department of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran will resume its work.

Address: 5 Sagi Alley, Yarmuhammadi Street, Darrous, Pasdaran, Tehran, Iran

Phone: (+98 21) 22 59 62 90/91

Fax: 22596310

Email: [email protected]