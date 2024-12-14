Uzbekistan's military specialists visit Azerbaijan's central command center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The delegation of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan, currently on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Main Operational Department of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the purpose of exchanging professional experience, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The delegation was briefed on the processes of military decision-making, including insights into the 44-day Patriotic War and the counter-terror operation. In addition, discussions were held on topics of mutual interest.

The Uzbek delegation also visited the Central Command Post, where they were familiarized with the operational conditions and the mechanisms for executing tasks using software that meets contemporary standards.