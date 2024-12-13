Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Kigali genocide memorial (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. As part of her visit to Rwanda, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial, Trend reports.

As a sign of respect for the victims of the Rwandan genocide, Leyla Aliyeva laid a wreath at the memorial before touring the exhibits and familiarizing herself with the documents and materials on display.

The memorial, open since 2004, plays a crucial role in preserving the memory of the 1994 genocide victims, shedding light on the tragic events, and raising awareness of the atrocity.

The visit also included a briefing on the "Justice for Khojaly" international awareness campaign, launched by Leyla Aliyeva to honor the victims of the 1992 Khojaly tragedy. The briefing emphasized the importance of international recognition of genocides and the need for justice to prevent similar atrocities in the future.