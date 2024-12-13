Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan discuss joint projects on construction of railroads

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 13. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan discussed the implementation of joint projects on the construction of the Uchkuduk-Kyzylorda and Darbaza-Maktaaral railroads, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport, Ilkhom Makhkamov, and the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan, Beibut Atamkulov.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed aspects related to the development of bilateral and transit road transportation between both countries, including the current situation at border checkpoints and the creation of competitive equal conditions for national carriers of the two countries.

Both sides also noted the possibilities of developing cargo transportation through the Aktau and Kuryk ports through the formation of competitive tariffs for transportation and port services by Kazakhstan’s side.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover with Kazakhstan reached $3.4 billion from January through October 2024. This is 2.9 percent less than in the same period last year ($3.5 billion from January through October 2023).

Kazakhstan ranked the top three largest trading partners of Uzbekistan in terms of trade turnover for the specified period.