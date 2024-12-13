Spain seeks collaboration with Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda region

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 13. Spanish companies are interested in collaborating with the Kyzylorda region of Kazakhstan, exploring the investment potential of Kyzylorda, in Spain’s Barcelona, Trend reports.

During a working trip to Barcelona, the Akim of the Kyzylorda Region, Nurlybek Nalibayev, along with a group of regional entrepreneurs, met with several leading Spanish companies. The visit, organized with the support of the Foreign Representative of Kazakh Invest in Italy, Altynay Mukanova, opened up opportunities for mutual cooperation aimed at implementing joint investment projects.

During a meeting with Rafael de la Cuadra, President of DLQ International Consulting, the Kazakh side discussed the prospects of developing the leather industry in Kyzylorda region and proposed that the Spanish company consider niche projects in other priority sectors of the economy.

At a meeting with Krystaline Technology S.A., company representatives expressed interest in producing concrete waterproofing mixtures in Kazakhstan. The leadership of Kyzylorda's construction companies invited the Spanish side to visit Kazakhstan to discuss the prospects of cooperation.

In a meeting with Carlos Leon Falcon, Deputy Director of the Chamber of Industrial Engineers of the Valencia region, the Kazakh side expressed interest in utilizing Spanish technologies for the construction of water reservoirs and hydraulic structures in the Kyzylorda region.

The delegation also met with William Benthall, Director of International Affairs at Glovo, to discuss the possible expansion of the company's operations in Kazakhstan.

An online meeting was held with a representative of Salinas Españolas during which the Kazakh delegation presented the Araltuz plant—the country's main salt producer, covering 90 percent of Kazakhstan's salt needs.

Additionally, during the visit, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Spanish company Groinn and the Kazakh company Abzal and K to establish phased localization of sensors for optimizing agricultural and forestry management using components from domestic producers in Kazakhstan.

To note, since 2005 the total volume of Spain's investments in Kazakhstan's economy has exceeded $300 million.