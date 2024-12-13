Heydar Aliyev Foundation secures “Development of Education and Culture in African countries” initiative (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited a school near Kigali, Rwanda, as part of the Foundation's project "Development of Education and Culture in African Countries," Trend reports.

During her visit, Leyla Aliyeva met with the school's management and students, familiarizing herself with the facilities and programs offered at the institution.

The school, designed to accommodate 1,000 students, has been equipped with computers provided by the Foundation to enhance the quality of education and introduce children to high technologies. Internet access has also been established to further support the educational needs of the school.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has a history of implementing impactful projects across Africa in health, social welfare, and education. Notable among these are financial contributions to the development of the School of African Heritage and the provision of medical equipment to the Republic of Djibouti to strengthen its healthcare system.

In the future, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation plans to implement projects in education and culture in other African countries.