Coming five years promise Azerbaijan's Baku to greenify all buses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijan’s Baku has set its sights on swapping out all forms of public transport for electric-powered alternatives by the year 2030, transport expert Fuad Aliyev told Trend.

The expert pointed out that making the switch to electric buses in Baku by 2030 is within reach, even though there are a few bumps in the road.

"To achieve this, extensive charging stations and other infrastructure for electric buses need to be built. For the power supply and grid in Baku to withstand such a load, significant investments are required. The number and accessibility of charging points must increase.

Electric buses are more expensive than traditional diesel or gasoline buses, but they have lower operational costs for long-term use. It is crucial for both the government and the private sector to allocate financial resources for this purpose. Additionally, the government can adopt various incentives to encourage the production of electric buses.

Electric vehicles are developing rapidly, but technological advancements are still needed to produce high-performance and affordable electric buses capable of covering long distances. Furthermore, advancements in battery technologies and an increase in their lifespan will also play a vital role.

The use of electric buses is essential for cleaning up the urban environment and improving air quality. This goal will be an important step forward, especially in the fight against global warming. The transition to electric buses must also have public support. People need to embrace these vehicles and be satisfied with their comfort and reliability.

Therefore, a full transition to electric buses in Baku by 2030 is achievable with a well-planned and gradual approach. However, realizing this goal will require specific resources, technologies, and strategic measures," he said.

The Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency also informed Trend that the introduction of electric buses is an integral part of the country's sustainable transport system.

"Moreover, priority will be given to the development of charging infrastructure for electric buses, special bus lanes, and the introduction of low-carbon infrastructure. Starting in 2025, a plant by the Chinese BYD company will begin producing electric buses in Azerbaijan.

All of this will play a significant role in ensuring that the capital city has electric buses," the agency noted.

