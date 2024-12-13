Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets with President of Rwanda (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, during her visit to Kigali, Trend reports.

Leyla Aliyeva conveyed greetings from Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev to President Kagame.

The meeting included discussions on bilateral relations and the prospects for cooperation between Rwanda and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, headed by Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, across various fields.

Emphasizing the importance of expanding bilateral relations, Leyla Aliyeva stated that projects in education and culture would be implemented in African countries, educational exchange programs would be carried out, and cooperation would be established for the joint presentation of artworks in international initiatives.

Reflecting on his visit to Baku for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change this November, President Kagame commended the excellent organization of the conference. He also recalled his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, expressing gratitude for the warm hospitality and noting the positive impression Azerbaijan had left on him.

President Kagame thanked Leyla Aliyeva for the cultural and educational projects implemented in Rwanda with support from Azerbaijan, particularly through the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Highlighting Rwanda’s recent hosting of the General Assembly of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), he acknowledged Azerbaijan’s extensive experience in successfully organizing international projects and prestigious global sporting events, including Formula 1. The President expressed hope that Rwanda would host Formula 1 in the future, emphasizing the importance of support from the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation in this endeavor.

During the meeting, President Kagame was also presented with the book “Azerbaijan. Inspired by Nature”, published as part of a project implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.