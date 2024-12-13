Azerbaijan debates military cooperation with NATO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. On December 13, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with a delegation led by the Commandant of the NATO Defense College (NDC), Lieutenant General Max A.L.T. Nielsen, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Chief of the General Staff spoke about the successful reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army, the victory of the Army in the Second Karabakh War, and the application of gained combat experience during subsequent military operations in the troops’ training.

Colonel General Karim Valiyev commended Azerbaijan's cooperation with NATO within the framework of various programs and emphasized the significance of further development of relations.

Lieutenant General Max A.L.T. Nielsen expressed gratitude for the hospitality and conveyed satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan. The guest highly appreciated the activities of the Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen in partnership with NATO in peacekeeping missions and other events.

Prospects for the development of cooperation with NATO in the field of military education and other issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.