EC chief proposes to restore Syria through donor conference mechanism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The mechanism of donor conferences to support Syrian refugees could be used to raise funds for the reconstruction of Syria, European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen said during her online speech at the G7 summit, Trend reports.

According to her, over 13 years, thanks to the conferences ("Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region"), 33.3 billion euros have been mobilized to provide assistance to Syrians both inside and outside the country. The head of the European Commission said that the conference mechanism could be used to mobilize resources for future recovery.

He also noted the importance of protecting all minorities living in Syria during the country's political transition and expressed support for "creating preconditions for the safe and dignified return of refugees."