Kazakhstan, Hungary building bridges across new frontiers

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 14. Kazakhstan and Hungary are expanding the horizons of cooperation by discussing future prospects in the fields of trade and investment, Trend reports.

On December 12, a round table titled "Kazakhstan-Hungary: New Trends in Trade and Economic Cooperation" was held in Budapest. The event was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Hungary in cooperation with Kazakh Invest National Company, with the support of the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency (HEPA) and the Hungarian Chamber of Industry and Commerce. The event brought together over 70 participants, including representatives of government bodies and leading companies from Kazakhstan and Hungary.

Speakers at the round table included the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary, Abzal Saparbekuly; the foreign representative of Kazakh Invest in Hungary, Ulbossyn Sarybayeva; Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Hungary, Csaba Kandrács; HEPA Director General, Gábor Jenei; and others. In their speeches, the speakers highlighted the contributions of companies such as MOL Group, UBM Group, L.A.C. Holding, Elitmag, Alfaseed, MVM Group, and I-Cell to the development of Kazakh-Hungarian cooperation. The projects of these companies cover industries such as energy, logistics, agriculture, and renewable energy sources. In turn, company representatives expressed their readiness to further expand cooperation by establishing new production facilities in Kazakhstan.

The main goal of the round table was to strengthen business ties between Kazakhstan and Hungary, highlight promising projects, and identify new areas for cooperation. During the event, participants discussed key issues, including the development of infrastructure and logistics, joint projects in the agro-industrial complex, cooperation in nuclear energy, new opportunities in education, digital transformation, and more.

The event became a significant step towards strengthening bilateral cooperation following the state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Hungary in November 2023.

To note, this year Kazakhstan and Hungary celebrate a jubilee date—10 years since the adoption of the declaration of strategic partnership. During this time, Kazakhstan has attracted more than $350 million of Hungarian investments.