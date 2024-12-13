Azerbaijan, Georgia set to tackle pressing regional security issues head-on (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Representatives of the National Defense Academy and the "Strategic Course of Defense and Security" of the Defense Institution Building School of Georgia, who are on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited special military educational institutions, the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

“As part of the visit, the guests met with the senior staff of the Military Administration Institute and the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski of National Defense University.

Georgian delegations were provided with detailed information about the activities of the National Defense University and the reforms carried out in the field of military education. The sides exchanged views on issues of regional security in the South Caucasus,” the ministry’s statement said.

