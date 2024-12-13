UNESCO holds "Mapping the World in Lexicography: on the 950th Anniversary of Diwan Lughat al-Turk" int'l conference (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Society Materials 13 December 2024 14:34 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. On December 13, 2024, the international conference "Mapping the World in Lexicography: on the 950th Anniversary of Diwan Lughat al-Turk" was held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, Trend reports.

The event was dedicated to the 950th anniversary of Mahmud al-Kashgari's splendid work as part of UNESCO’s 2024 Anniversaries Programme.

Organized by Turkic Heritage in collaboration with Turkic states, the conference brought together prominent officials and scholars.

Keynote speakers included Aktoty Raimkulova, President of Turkic Heritage; Firmin Matoko, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations; Seymur Fataliyev, Ambassador at Large, Secretary-General of the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO; Amb. Elman Abdullayev, Permanent Delegate of the Republic of Azerbaijan to UNESCO and other notable participants.

