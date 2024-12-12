Azerbaijan's State Diaspora Committee honors memory of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The State Committee on Work with Diaspora paid tribute to the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the architect and builder of modern Azerbaijan, the exceptional statesman, and the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Trend reports.

The ceremony held at the committee’s headquarters began with the laying of flowers at the bust of the national leader.

The event, kicking off with the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was marked by a moment of silence in honor of the great leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of the country.

Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, spoke about the life and legacy of Heydar Aliyev, emphasizing his invaluable contributions to the establishment and strengthening of independent Azerbaijan and the formation of the Azerbaijani diaspora. He noted that the successes of Azerbaijan are rooted in the political course set by the genius of Heydar Aliyev, a course that has continued under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Muradov also highlighted the ongoing work under the guidance of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to preserve Azerbaijan’s national-cultural heritage, strengthen the Azerbaijani diaspora abroad, and promote the country’s realities to the global community.

The session was followed by a screening of the film "Heydar Aliyev and Diaspora Building," dedicated to the great leader's legacy.

Diaspora activists and young committee staff emphasized that the Azerbaijani people continue to honor the memory of Heydar Aliyev, whose impact remains indelible in the nation's history. They noted that the national leader will forever be remembered as a state-builder and savior of Azerbaijan.

The event concluded with a video tribute titled "Dedication," composed by Vusal Aydemirov, a laureate of national and international competitions, a presidential scholarship holder, pianist, and composer, in honor of the national leader's bright memory.

The Committee staff, along with diaspora activists, also visited Heydar Aliyev's grave at the Alley of Honor, expressing deep respect for his memory. A wreath and flowers were laid at his tomb as a sign of tribute.

