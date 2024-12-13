Unlimited travel opportunities with Birbank and AZAL

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. As the country's first digital bank, Birbank continues to empower its customers with financial freedom and exciting new opportunities. In collaboration with Azerbaijan's national airline, AZAL, Birbank installment cardholders can now plan their travels exactly as they desire. With a Birbank installment card, customers can purchase their flight tickets in up to 6-months installments with zero interest.

To take advantage of this opportunity, customers simply need to select their flight on AZAL’s official website or mobile application, proceed to the payment section, choose the installment option, set their preferred installment period, and complete the process. Traveling to over 50 international destinations is now more convenient with the Birbank installment card. Importantly, this is not a promotional campaign but a unique, ongoing benefit for Birbank customers.

For more details, please visit: https://b-b.az/atpr

This innovation aims to provide travel enthusiasts with convenient and accessible conditions for both domestic and international flights. The project is designed to simplify daily life and ensure financial comfort for customers by addressing their needs effectively.

For more detailed information about Birbank card refer to https://birbank.az, 196 Call Centre or the card’s Facebook or Instagram pages. To order a card, download the Birbank app, send an SMS with the text “1” to the 8196 short code, contact us via WhatsApp at (+994 50) 999 81 96 or visit the Birbank centers.