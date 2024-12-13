China, Tajikistan hold high potential for expanding mining cooperation, ministry says

Photo: Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 13. China and Tajikistan have significant opportunities for expanding cooperation in the mining sector, Trend reports via the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan.

This was highlighted during a meeting between Sherali Kabir, the Minister of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan, and Liu Danyang, Vice Chairman of the Chamber of Importers and Exporters of Metals, Minerals, and Chemicals of China.

The Chinese delegation included leaders from major international companies such as China Minmetals Corporation and Jinchuan Group. The discussion focused on the potential for expanding collaboration between companies in Tajikistan and China, particularly in the mining and chemical industries.

The sides emphasized the importance of industrial cooperation, with a particular focus on the mining sector. It was noted that Tajikistan has a rich mineral base, which is large enough to sustain the sector's long-term development.

The importance of geological exploration, preparing deposits for development, and attracting Chinese technology and equipment for mining operations were also highlighted.

China Minmetals Corporation, founded in 1950, specializes in metals and minerals. Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd., established in 1959, focuses on mining, ore processing, metallurgy, chemicals, and high-tech processing, producing nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, silver, platinum group metals, advanced non-ferrous materials, and chemical products.