“Tech Guild Kick-Off” at Kapital Bank: launch of a new platform for sharing technical expertise

The “Tech Guild Kick-Off” event, organized by Kapital Bank’s Agile and Technical Office, has successfully concluded. The event was dedicated to the exchange of knowledge and experience among employees working in technical and business fields, as well as the introduction of new approaches in the field of technology.

In the opening session, Shahnaz Nuri, Head of Agile COE, emphasized that guilds bring a fresh perspective to Agile transformation and pave the way for development in multiple directions. She highlighted that guilds serve as an important tool for employees to enhance their knowledge and skills not only in their own areas of expertise but also in other fields, contributing to both speed and quality in business operations. Meanwhile, Mikhail Gromov, Chief Information Technologyy Officer, spoke about future prospects and the impact of innovative solutions on business growth.

A panel discussion, featuring Kapital Bank's business and technical leaders, stood out at the event. Topics such as the balance between technical excellence and business speed, priority management, and expectations from agile roles were discussed, with participants' questions addressed.

The event included 16 sessions across four main areas on DevOps, Architecture and Development, QA and Analytics, and Information Security. Over 400 employees participated in these sessions, with speakers from Kapital Bank, as well as representatives from Umico and Pasha Pay, contributing their insights.

