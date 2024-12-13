Italy hosts discussions on investment opportunities in Kazakhstan’s Kyzylorda

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 13. Investment opportunities in the Kyzylorda region of Kazakhstan were discussed in Italy, Trend reports.

A delegation from the Kyzylorda region of Kazakhstan, led by Akim Nurlybek Nalibayev, visited Rome and Florence on a working trip, where they held meetings with several major Italian companies. The visit provided a platform for establishing connections, exchanging experiences, and discussing promising projects between the two countries.

During a meeting with the President of the Italian Export Credit Agency SACE, Filippo Giansante, Nurlybek Nalibayev, and the Italian side discussed the signing of a credit agreement between the Development Bank of Kazakhstan, SACE, and the Italian bank CDP to finance projects aimed at developing key sectors of the economy.

In meetings with other Italian companies, the Kazakh delegation discussed production localization projects and construction and environmental initiatives. The energy company Ansaldo Energia expressed interest in participating in projects to localize the production of components for gas turbine and combined cycle plants in Kyzylorda.

The industrial company Confindustria offered assistance to exporters from Kazakhstan in accessing the Italian market. SGM Group showed interest in biochemical projects in Kazakhstan, while Sogesid focused on flood control and Aral Sea restoration projects. Tirrena Costruzioni expressed interest in producing seismic panels, and representatives of the financial company CLIFF also showed interest in investing in niche projects in Kyzylorda.

As part of the visit, the Kazakh delegation also visited the Santa Croce sull'Arno district in Tuscany, where approximately 35 percent of Italy's leather production and 98 percent of the national production of sole leather is concentrated.

To note, since 2005, foreign direct investment from Italy to Kazakhstan has totaled over $7.6 billion.