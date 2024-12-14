EDB gearing up to invest in slew of projects in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 14. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) plans to invest in several major projects across Uzbekistan's priority economic sectors, the EDB told Trend.

The initiatives will aim to pave the way for sustainable infrastructure development in Uzbekistan.

Among the key projects is the construction of the Karagata and Jizzakh pumping stations, with a total investment of $778 million.

The bank also aims to invest $500 million in the development of Tashkent's transportation network. The bank may also invest an additional $500 million in the modernization and construction of airports.

Additionally, the EDB plans to build a urea production complex for $300 million and expand the capacity of the Kungrad soda plant for $300 million.

In the agricultural sector, $100 million is expected to be directed toward the development of the Sergelikhisob group of companies, which enhances production capabilities.

EDB has invested $400 million in Uzbekistan's economy to date, with a current portfolio of financing projects estimated to be worth $1.7 billion.

The Eurasian Development Bank is an international development finance agency that invests in the economic development, commercial relations, and integration of Eurasian countries. The EDB was established in 2006 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.