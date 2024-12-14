Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Foundation supports access to water for Rwandan school (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation contributed to addressing drinking water supply, a pressing issue in many parts of Africa. As part of the Foundation's "Development of Education and Culture in African Countries" project, a school in Rwamagana, the administrative center of Rwanda's Eastern Province, has been provided with access to clean drinking water, Trend reports.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited Rwamagana city school during her visit to Rwanda.

She was briefed on the water well installed with the Foundation's support, which now supplies approximately 3 tons of drinking water per hour. Previously, the local community relied heavily on rainwater harvesting for their needs.

While visiting the school, students learned about Azerbaijan and enjoyed traditional Azerbaijani dishes, further strengthening cultural exchange.