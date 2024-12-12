Türkiye sees surge in passenger turnover at its Adnan Menderes Airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The number of passengers arriving at Adnan Menderes Airport in Türkiye's Izmir increased by 9 percent year-on-year to 10.6 million people in November 2024, the data of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure of Türkiye said, Trend reports.

Additionally, it was noted that in November 2024, the airport's passenger turnover for domestic flights increased by 4 percent compared to the same period in 2023 and amounted to 6.15 million people, while for international flights it increased by 15 percent and amounted to 536,655 people.

The airport's cargo turnover in November 2024 amounted to 150,641 tons, an increase of 10 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

However, the airport's cargo turnover for domestic flights in November 2024 increased by 12 percent compared to the same period in 2023 and amounted to 78,164 tons, and for international flights, it increased by 9 percent compared to the same period and amounted to 72,476 tons.

According to the information, the number of flights from the airport in November 2024 increased by 7 percent compared to November 2023 and amounted to 72,550.

Meanwhile, the number of flights performed on domestic flights increased by 2 percent and amounted to 41, 297, and international flights increased by 15 percent and amounted to 31, 253.

Passenger traffic in all airports in Türkiye in November this year amounted to 214.4 million people, and cargo turnover was 4.5 million.

To note, passenger traffic at all airports in Türkiye in 2023 was 117.9 million people, and cargo turnover was 2.4 million tons.

