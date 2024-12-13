Azerbaijan, NATO exchang views on military education (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. On December 13, the Rector of the National Defense University, Major General Gunduz Abdulov met with a delegation led by the Commandant of the NATO Defense College (NDC), Lieutenant General Max A.L.T. Nielsen, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

NATO Defense College’s delegation was briefed on the National Defense University’s establishment history, education system and main activity areas. The delegation was informed in detail about the positive results of successful reforms carried out in the Azerbaijani Army in the military educational field.

At the meeting, a broad exchange of views on issues of mutual interest in the field of military education was held. The importance of further expansion of the work done in this area and the implementation of joint projects was highlighted.