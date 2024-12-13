SOCAR and Italian bank go for raising funds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR and Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo have signed an agreement on the attraction of financial resources, Trend reports via SOCAR.

The signing ceremony was held in Milan, Italy, during a meeting of the SOCAR delegation headed by Vice President Zaur Gurbanov with the management of Intesa Sanpaolo Bank as well as its subsidiary Všeobecná Úverová Banka.

Additionally, discussions were conducted with current and prospective Italian investors who own or express interest in SOCAR bonds available in the international financial market.

Detailed information was provided on the current state of financial markets, SOCAR's financial indicators and ratings, as well as the company's plans in the field of green energy.

