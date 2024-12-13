EBRD, Banca Transilvania partner to support agribusiness growth in Romania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Banca Transilvania (BT) has extended a 40 million euro loan to Omnia Europe SA, a prominent corn starch producer and owner of the largest starch factory in Romania and southeastern Europe, Trend reports.

Half of the loan, 20 million euros, is guaranteed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) under its Risk Sharing Facility (RSF) with BT.

The financing will enable Omnia Europe SA to establish a new production unit for waxy starch, further expanding its operations in Medgidia, Constanța County. The company, a subsidiary of Omnia Nisasta Ticaret AS and part of Turkey’s Tosmur Group, specializes in producing starch, maltodextrin, and other by-products used in industries ranging from food and pharmaceuticals to chemicals and paper.

Victoria Zinchuk, EBRD’s Head of Romania, emphasized the significance of the transaction: “We are delighted to reinforce our commitment to the Romanian agribusiness sector by supporting the expansion of Omnia Group within the country. This initiative focuses on processing agricultural commodities into higher-value products, contributing to Romania’s efforts to improve its food and agricultural trade balance.”

The EBRD’s Risk Sharing Framework is designed to support business expansion in its countries of operation by enhancing the lending capacity of local partner banks. As a key institutional investor in Romania, the EBRD has invested nearly 11.5 billion euros in 550 projects to date, fostering economic growth and development.