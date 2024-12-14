Georgian presidential election deemed valid - CEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The presidential election in Georgia has been officially recognized as valid, as a quorum of more than 151 members of the election board has been assembled for the voting, Trend reports.

To note, this is the first time the president is being elected indirectly.

The ruling Georgian Dream party nominated Mikheil Kavelashvili for the post of president.

For the election of the president, it is necessary to get at least 200 votes of the collegium members.

The president elected by the electoral college will hold office for five years.

The Central Election Commission will sum up the results of the election immediately after the voting in the parliament today.