Azerbaijan rolls out new countrywide state duties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. New state duties are set to be enforced in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The proposed amendments to the law "On State Fees" were discussed in today’s session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The law draft introduces the following new state fees:

- Issuance of a license for the creation of a duty-free shop – 100 manat ($58.8);

- Issuance of a license for producing over 500 kilowatts of electricity at hydropower stations and power plants generating electrical and thermal energy from gas or other biomass fuels, and over 150 kilowatts in other cases – 150 manat ($88.2);

- Issuance of a license for electricity transmission – 150 manat ($88.2);

- Issuance of a license for electricity distribution – 150 manat ($88.2);

- Issuance of a license for electricity export and import – 150 manat ($88.2);

- Issuance of a registration certificate for residents of industrial parks, industrial districts, and agroparks – 70 manats;

- Issuance of a registration certificate for technological parks – 70 manat ($41.1);

- Issuance of a registration certificate for technological business incubators – 70 manat ($41.1);

- Issuance of a license for export, re-export, import, re-import, and transit of goods (works, services, intellectual property) subject to export control under the "Export Control Law" – 100 manats ($58.8);

- Issuance of a certificate for applying a special economic regime to oil and gas activities for export purposes – 100 manats ($58.8);

- Issuance of a license for gas extraction and natural gas processing – 200 manat ($117.6);

- Issuance of a license for gas transportation – 150 manat ($88.2);

- Issuance of a license for gas distribution – 50 manat ($29.4);

- Issuance of a license for the development, construction, and operation of underground gas storage – 150 manats ($88.2);

- Issuance of a license for operating an industrial gas facility – 100 manat ($58.8);

- Issuance of a license for exploring oil and gas fields – 150 manat ($88.2);

- Issuance of a license for the development and extraction of oil and gas fields – 150 manat ($88.2);

- Issuance of a license for transporting oil and petroleum products through pipelines – 150 manat ($88.2).

Following discussions, the amendments were approved and put to a vote in the first reading.

