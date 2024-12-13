Azerbaijan releases diplomatic and service passport holders from visas with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The holders of diplomatic, special, and service passports are mutually exempted from short-term visas between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.

According to the information, President Ilham Aliyev approved the law “On Approval of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on mutual exemption of holders of diplomatic, special and service passports from short-term visas”.

To note, the Memorandum was signed on September 27, 2024, in the city of New York.

