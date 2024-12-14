Int'l rhythmic gymnastics tournament “Winter Fairytale” kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14.One of the brightest events of the winter season—the international rhythmic gymnastics tournament “Winter Fairytale”—will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena on December 14-15, Trend reports.

According to the information, the two-day competition will combine bright performances of young gymnasts, born in 2009-2018, and amazing winter weather.

Exquisite gymnastic elements and fabulous performances of gymnasts combined with the magic of winter will give the audience unforgettable moments and open a window into the fascinating world of gymnastics.

“Winter Fairytale” will bring together foreign gymnastics federations, clubs, and local gymnastics societies to demonstrate various styles and techniques of gymnastics. It will also allow young gymnasts to showcase their skills in front of a wide audience and allow them to shine on the world stage.

''Next year, new competition rules will come into force. To be ready for next year's competition and to internalize these rules, we encourage athletes to participate and gain experience in this tournament,” the statement of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation reads.