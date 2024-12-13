EBRD invests in Morocco’s maritime sector, supporting green and digital transformation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has provided a 65 million euro loan to Marsa Maroc SA to support the expansion of Morocco’s maritime infrastructure, Trend reports.

The loan will be used to increase the capacity of multipurpose terminals at the ports of Casablanca and Jorf Lasfar. This project aims to enhance the operational efficiency of these terminals by funding infrastructure improvements and the acquisition of hybrid and electric cranes.

The initiative will also contribute to the sustainability of port operations. By using more energy-efficient electric rail cranes and boosting terminal capacity, Marsa Maroc expects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions per unit of cargo. The civil works planned for the Jorf Lasfar terminal will integrate climate resilience measures to address potential sea-level rise.

The loan is supported by the European Union’s European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus (EFSD+), which provides risk cover through the Municipal Infrastructure and Industrial Resilience (MIIR) guarantee program. Additionally, the EBRD will assist with the digital transformation of Marsa Maroc, focusing on the development of digital solutions at the Casablanca terminal and providing gender-responsive digital upskilling for employees.

EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso highlighted the importance of the project for modernizing Morocco’s infrastructure and promoting sustainable growth in the maritime sector, which handles over 95% of the country’s trade. Marsa Maroc CEO Tarik El Aroussi emphasized that the loan would enhance the competitiveness of Moroccan trade by improving port facilities.

The EU Ambassador in Morocco, Patricia Llombart, also stressed the partnership’s role in advancing Morocco’s green and digital transition, particularly within the maritime sector. Marsa Maroc is the leading port operator in Morocco, managing terminals in 11 ports across the country and in Bénin.

Since 1995, the EBRD has invested nearly 5 billion euros in Morocco through over 100 projects focused on sustainable energy, infrastructure, and private enterprise development.