Baku Initiative Group to present more colonized territories in next years' reports - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The number of colonized territories in the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) report will be more in the next years, but we believe that this number should decrease, and we hope that within five to ten years reporting on colonized territories will no longer be needed, the executive director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) Abbas Abbasov said during the presentation of the report dedicated to December 14—Decolonization Day, Trend reports.

He noted that BIG held 17 international conferences this year.

“Some of these conferences were held at the UN headquarters in New York and Geneva.

In addition, our organization also functions as a think tank. This year our team prepared and submitted more than seven reports to the relevant entities.

These reports have yielded good results. The UN Human Rights Committee for the first time requested the French government to provide an evidentiary report on armed forces in Martinique and New Caledonia as well as illegal arrests. There has been no such request to the French government in the last five to ten years,” he said.