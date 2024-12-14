Türkiye to continue to stand by Azerbaijan - Turkish minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Guided by the concept of "one nation, two states", we have always been and will continue to be next to our brothers for the sake of stability of Azerbaijan, which we do not consider separately from the security and peace of Türkiye, Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler said during his speech in the country's parliament on December 13, Trend reports.

The minister said that Türkiye's greatest wish is to quickly reach a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia in order to establish sustainable peace in the South Caucasus region.

Yasar Guler called the Turkish army "a power factor that friendly and fraternal countries expect and trust."