Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova holds meetings with Spanish parliamentarians in Madrid (PHOTO)

MADRID, Spain, December 12. Azerbaijani MP, Head of the working group on interparliamentary relations with Spain, Vice-President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) from Azerbaijan Sevil Mikayilova has met with Spanish parliamentarians on the sidelines of the presentation ceremony of "Silent Echo: Untold Stories of Landmine Victims" photo magazine by world-renowned Spanish photojournalist Gervasio Sánchez in Madrid, Trend reports.

The meetings included members of the Spanish delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly - Senator Pere Joan Pons Sampietro, MPs Ricardo Tarno Blanco and Artemi Rallo Lombarte, as well as lawyer Ignacio Gutiérrez Cassíllas.

Furthermore, the Azerbaijani MP held fruitful meetings with Jordi Shukla, a professor of international relations at Ramon Llull University, and Agustín Conde Baena, a member of the Spanish Congress of Deputies.

Mikayilova also discussed current issues of interparliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Spain with Carlos Flores Hubéras, a member of the VOX political group and the international relations committee of the Spanish Congress.

The meeting participants hailed the successful hosting of COP29 in Baku in November of this year.

They emphasized that the landmark decisions made at this conference, chaired by Azerbaijan, will make a significant contribution to achieving global climate goals.