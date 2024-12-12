SIMA passenger transport pay testing nears completion for Azerbaijan Railways - chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC is in the final stage of testing payments via SIMA for passenger transport, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov told journalists at the Alley of Honor during the commemoration of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's memory, Trend reports.

"A fare is charged based on the distance traveled within the railway network. One of the innovations in passenger transport is that we are in the final phase of testing payments via SIMA. This payment method is already being tested at several railway stations.

Once testing is completed in the coming days, passengers will be able to use a contactless facial recognition system at platforms and turnstiles for seamless access," he said.

