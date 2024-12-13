Azerbaijan amplifies commercial engagement with Australia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. From the dawn of January through the twilight of October in 2024, the exchange of trade between Azerbaijan and Australia soared to heights beyond $1.3 billion.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan indicates that this marks a substantial increase of 27.1 percent, or $997.8 million, compared to the same period last year.

Noteworthy, Azerbaijan's exports to Australia amounted to $114,000 over the ten months, marking a 99.6 percent decrease compared to the same period last year.

The good news is that in the span of ten months, Azerbaijan's appetite for Australian goods blossomed, surging by 115.1 percent compared to the previous year, reaching a remarkable $1.3 billion. In this chapter of trade, the exchanges with Australia danced to the tune of 6.23 percent, weaving a thread in the intricate tapestry of the nation's total imports.

