Vatican secretary arrives on visit to Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Vatican Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher has started his three-day visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The main purpose of the visit is to lay the foundation of a new church in the capital, Baku, dedicated to John Paul II.

According to the program published on the page of the State Secretariat of the Holy See in social network X, Archbishop Gallagher will meet today with representatives of local religious communities and visit the 'Maryam Merkezi' Educational Center.