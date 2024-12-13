Azerbaijan's Innovation Agency outlines its plans for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijan's Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) plans to develop international partnerships, create new venture funds, and implement innovative programs in 2025, Head of the IDDA Investment and Ecosystem Support Department Agahuseyn Ahmadov said during a report event on the agency's annual activities today, Trend reports.

"We are increasing our efforts in the direction of international cooperation and partnership, and in this regard, we aim to attract large IT companies to Azerbaijan. The creation of venture funds for financing is necessary, and in this regard, we are developing new innovative programs: mentoring, trainer preparation, incubation, and acceleration. Moreover, we plan to implement a number of projects in the regions.

All of this together constitutes the innovations expected by us in the near future. We are gathering feedback from ecosystem participants, particularly from startups and our partners," he added.

To note, the agency was founded as a public legal organization under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport by a decree issued by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on October 11, 2021.

IDDA is committed to coordinating digital transformation activities across the country, developing a local innovation environment, and enhancing the overall ecosystem. The agency's primary focus areas include nuclear science and technology testing, assisting individuals and entities with innovation-driven scientific research and startups, facilitating the adoption of modern technologies, ensuring accessible educational and career opportunities in the ICT sector, and establishing and managing the digital government and society.

