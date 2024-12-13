Uzbekistan, Mongolia discuss establishing direct flights on Tashkent-Ulaanbaatar route

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 13. Uzbekistan and Mongolia discussed establishing direct flights on the Tashkent-Ulaanbaatar route, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport, Ilkhom Mahkamov, and Mongolia’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Daadanhuu Batbaatar.

During the meeting, the sides discussed promising projects in the field of transportation and logistics, the development of bilateral cooperation relations, and further plans in this direction.

In particular, they talked about the development of road transportation by forming new transport corridors and creating favorable conditions for carriers and outlined practical steps to take particular measures for the implementation of joint projects.

The parties agreed to hold a regular meeting of the Joint Commission on road transportation in January 2025 and discuss the implementation of a pilot road rally from Mongolia to Tashkent along the new Southern route of the route.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and Mongolia are planning to establish trade houses in both countries soon.

This was announced at a joint meeting between the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the President of Mongolia, Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, with representatives of the business circles of the two countries.